Renz (Joshua Garcia) and Rose (Jodi Sta. Maria) get intimate in the May 30 telecast of 'Unbreak My Heart.' ABS-CBN

An intimate scene between Renz (Joshua Garcia) and Rose (Jodi Sta. Maria) revealed the characters' shared past, in the latest episode of "Unbreak My Heart" aired on television Tuesday.

After Rose saved him from taking his own life, Renz helped her to sneak into the hotel of her ex-husband Matt (Richard Yap) to get more details in order to find her daughter.

It was also revealed that Rose's daughter is named Xandra, who is played by Gabbi Garcia.

Rose and Renz managed to escape and got new information that could point them to Xandra's location. They celebrated by getting drunk, leading them to getting intimate.

Renz noticed the scars on Rose's body, asking her where she got them.

"Tinamaan ng ligaw na bala nung araw na lumayas ako, nangyari sa NAIA, 2007," Rose replied pertaining to the shooting incident at the airport.

Renz revealed that he was also injured during the incident along with his father: "Ako rin, 2007, NAIA, nabaril 'yung tatay ko."

"Buti nabuhay ka?" Renz said.

"Oo, milagro, pangalawang buhay," Rose replied.

"Ako rin, daplis lang," Renz added.

"Alam mo ba na ang sabi ng pulis na iisa lang 'yung bala na tumama sa'tin?" Rose replied.

Renz felt that destiny made their paths cross: "Ang galing 'no, biruin mo, sa kabilang dulo pa ng mundo tayo magkikita at may koneksyon tayo sa iisang bala. Alam mo tawag doon?"

"Naniniwala ka ba sa kasabihan na there are no accidents, na lahat ng nangyayari sa buhay natin may dahilan? Baka nga nagkita tayo ngayon kasi para tayo sa isa't isa. Sabi ko na eh, iba nararamdaman ko sa'yo. Ikaw ang destiny ko, Rose."

Rose did not respond.

Sta. Maria and Garcia's intimate scene made waves on social media when it was teased earlier this year.

The landmark collaboration among GMA-7, ABS-cBN, and Viu, "Unbreak My Heart" airs on GMA Telebabad, Pinoy Hits, and I Heart Movies at 9:35 p.m. from Mondays to Thursdays, and 11:25 p.m. on GTV. It is also available on GMA Pinoy TV and TFC. It stream 48-hour advanced episodes on Viu and iWantTFC.

