Peabo Bryson coming back to PH for series of concerts

Grammy winner Peabo Bryson is coming back to the Philippines for a series of concerts.

Ovation Productions announced on Tuesday that Bryson will be holding a show at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon on July 19, at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel on July 21, and at the SMX Convention Center in Davao on July 23.

Tickets to the Manila show can be purchased through Ticketnet.com beginning May 31, while tickets to the Cebu and Davao shows will be available via SM Tickets on June 4.

Bryson is known for his hut ballads including "Tonight I Celebrate My Love,” “If Ever You’re in My Arms Again,” “Love Always Finds a Way,” “Show and Tell,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “A Whole New World,” and “By the Time the Night is Over,” among others.

The two-time Grammy winner performed in Manila for the 2018 Valentine's show "Love Rocks" at Resorts World Manila.