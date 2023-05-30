MANILA - Social media was treated to a heartwarming display of cuteness on Monday as Sixto, son of Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes, and Zoe, daughter of Sofia Andres and Daniel Miranda, captured everyone's hearts.

The source of the adorable moment was none other than Andres, who delightedly shared a precious photograph of the two kids.

The snapshot was taken on the sidelines of a Disney screening of "The Little Mermaid," and it radiated an irresistible charm that melted hearts and put smiles on faces of Andres’ followers.

Rivera shared the same photo on her Instagram Stories while putting three love struck emojis. Based on her other posts, Rivera graced the event along with Dantes and their daughter, Zia.

Several netizens couldn't resist expressing their admiration for the adorable children, commenting that they clearly inherited the charm of their famous parents.

Sixto and Zia are among the most popular celebrity kids in the Philippines, having a handful of endorsement deals.

The same is true for Zoe, who has been a social media darling since Andres introduced her to the public.

Sixto turned 4 last April, while Zoe turned 3 last November.

