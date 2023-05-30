MANILA -- OPM singer-songwriter Moira dela Torre turned to social media to defend herself against allegations made against her as a composer and as an artist.

Dela Torre's lengthy response came days after a Facebook post made the rounds online casting shade on the singer's integrity as an artist and songwriter.

In the post, Dela Torre stressed that she never hired a ghostwriter.

"I never imagined that I would find myself in a situation where I have to explain and defend my decision to leave a marriage, as well as justify the state of my mental health," she wrote.

"It is truly disheartening that I am being questioned and asked to prove my worth as a songwriter and artist. However, despite the overwhelming circumstances, I feel a strong inner calling to stand up for myself and protect my integrity.

"I want to set things straight once and for all. Let me be clear: I have never employed a ghostwriter. Throughout my career, I have been fortunate enough to collaborate with immensely talented artists who treat each other with respect and acknowledge the contributions we all bring to the table. Every song I have created is a true reflection of my deepest emotions and experiences. I am fully prepared to provide evidence that supports this truth, including screenshots of conversations and recordings of my songs, which will undoubtedly validate and disprove the harmful accusations made against me," she stressed.

Dela Torre once again emphasized that she never cheated on her estranged husband, Jason Hernandez.

"I did not cheat on Jason. It is unfair that I find myself in a position where I have to defend my name and even explain why I did not deserve to be cheated on," she wrote.

Dela Torre said that as of now she is still in the process of healing.

"Currently, my focus is on the path towards healing, as the weight of trauma still lingers heavily in my heart. This process is not only essential for my own well-being but also for the well-being of those dear to me who unwaveringly stood by my side throughout these challenging times -- my loving family, my dedicated band, my friends, who have all been my source of emotional support. Their presence has been my anchor, grounding me during these turbulent moments," she said.

"I hold onto hope that, one day, when the dust settles and clarity is restored, I will have the capacity to embrace a love that is faithful and genuine. I take solace in the knowledge that I am Moira -- an artist -- who will bravely navigate these challenges and emerge stronger than ever," she ended.

Prior to her statement, Dela Torre was defended by ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo and Cornerstone Management vice president Jeff Vadillo.

While Vadillo and Manalo did not explicitly mention the reason behind their statements, a Facebook post by songwriter Lolito Go gained significant attention on Sunday, recounting his supposed personal experiences with dela Torre.

Go claimed that Dela Torre is more of an “oppressor than a victim” and that the singer’s estranged husband, Jason Hernandez, “took all the blame, took all the bashing, in the name of love.”

“I was strongly advised not to leak any of these. To not even mention it to anyone. But I refuse to be quiet. I refuse to be neutral. To be neutral in times of injustice is to take the side of the oppressor. In this case, Moira is more of an oppressor than a victim. Jason took all the blame, took all the bashing, in the name of love,” Go said.

Dela Torre and Hernandez, whose music collaboration produced the singer's megahits "Ikaw at Ako" and "Tagpuan" among many others, married in January 2019.

They confirmed their separation in May 2022, with Hernandez admitting he had been unfaithful to his wife during their three-year marriage.

Following their split, Hernandez released back-to-back tunes about regret and setting a loved one free.

Dela Torre, meanwhile, made no public indication of dating again after her separation from Hernandez, and has been mostly focused on expanding her music career.

