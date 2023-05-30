MANILA -- AC Bonifacio has released her new single "4 Myself" under Tarsier Records.

The track about "embracing your individuality" is now available on various music streaming platforms, while its official lyric video was uploaded on Tarsier Records' official YouTube channel.

The song was composed by Bonifacio, Nate Porcalla, Jeremy G and Jonathan Manalo, who is also credited as the producer. It was arranged and mixed by Theo Martel and mastered by Moophs.

Bonifacio promoted her newest track to all her fans and followers through a social media post uploaded by Star Magic and Tarsier Records.

It was just last week when Tarsier Records announced that Bonifacio is now officially part of its family.

In 2021, Bonifacio released her debut single “Fool No Mo!” under Star Magic Records.

Related video: