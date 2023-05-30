Concept photo for South Korean boy group Stray Kids' album '5-Star,' to be released on June 2, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@Stray_Kids

Male acts are set to dominate the K-pop scene in June with new releases.

Soloist B.I will kick off the month with his second full album "To Die For" on June 1.

The record reportedly contains 15 tracks, including the promotional singles "Die for Love" and "Dare to Love," which feature rappers Jessi and Big Naughty, respectively.

On the same day, Super Junior-M member Zhou Mi will put out the digital "Mañana (Our Drama)," featuring Super Junior's Eunhyuk.

Stray Kids, the eight-member boy group with 9.5 million Twitter followers, is set to make a highly anticipated comeback on June 2 with the full album "★★★★★ (5-STAR)," fronted by the single "S-Class."

On June 5, NCT's leader Taeyong will make his solo debut with the extended play (EP) "Shalala," becoming the first of the 20-piece boy group to officially release a solo album.

Coinciding with Taeyong's solo debut, Fromis_9 will unveil its first full album "Unlock My World," which marks the girl group's first comeback with eight members following Jang Gyuri's departure.

Boy bands The New Six (TNX), created by "Gangnam Style" hitmaker Psy, and P1Harmony will drop new EPs on June 7 and 8, respectively.

On June 12, boy group VAV will release its seventh EP "Subcönscióus," followed by former NU'EST member Ren, who will drop his first solo EP "Ren'dezvous" on June 13.

DKB, a boy group from Brave Entertainment which recently competed in the survival program "Peak Time," will also make a comeback on June 14 with its sixth EP "I Need Love."

On June 15, Fantagio — the label behind Astro and Weki Meki — will debut its new boy group LUN8 with the EP "Continue?".

Eight-member boy band ATEEZ, which recently announced an upcoming concert in the Philippines, will drop the EP "The World Ep.2: Outlaw" on June 16.

Popular soloist Kang Daniel is also set to release new music on June 19, based on a teaser video posted on his social media accounts.

On June 23, Monsta X member I.M will put out a new EP titled "Overdrive."

Boy bands 8TURN and WEi are also making their comebacks on June 26 and 29, respectively.

Veteran boy bands SHINee and U-Kiss are also scheduled to make comebacks in June, according to reports, though both teams have not given specific dates.

