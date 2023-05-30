MANILA -- Actress Jolina Magdangal and her husband, musician Mark Escueta, celebrated the birthday of their youngest child Vika Anaya as she turned 5.

Based on her Instagram updates, Magdangal and her family went to Japan to celebrate the birthday of their daughter.

"Dear Vika, Everyday with you is a surprise for Mama. You always amaze me with everything that you do, say, and even with your smallest expressions. Thank you anak at lagi din ako natututo dahil sayo. Learnings that I will not learn from the books I read, audiobooks that I listen to and chika ng mga kapwa ko nanay tungkol sa pagpapalaki ng anak. I will forever thank Papa Jesus na isinama ka niya sa plano nya sa buhay ko. I love you so much. Happy happy 5th Birthday!" Magdangal wrote.

The celebrity couple also have a son, 9-year-old Pele.

Currently, Magdangal is one of the hosts of ABS-CBN's morning show "Magandang Buhay."

Related video: