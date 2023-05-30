For Thai series 'Between Us' cast, PH fans are like family

The cast of Thai boys' love series "Between Us" said that the love from their Filipino supports felt like family during their fan meeting in SM North EDSA Sky Dome at Quezon City last May 28, 2023. Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — The cast of Thai boys' love (BL) series "Between Us" said that the love from their Filipino supports felt like family during their fan meeting held Sunday in SM North EDSA Sky Dome at Quezon City.

"Philippines, guys, you are more than family. Every time I come back here, I feel your love. I feel like it's not a fan club; it's a family, it's my friends, it's the person I can have adventures," Oreo Puwanai said.

"Every single time that I visit here, I feel happy and today is one of the best days," he added.

Dressed in barong, lead stars Boun Noppanut and Prem Warut thanked the fans for their warm spirit.

"Thank you so, so much for today. Three years has been so long. Thank you for the support and I hope that today will be a great memory between us. Please, please stay and support and we'll hold our hands together," Boun said.

"Today is one of the best days of my life ...Whenever I'll have a bad day, I'll still remember we'll have you guys to support. We hope and we wish to come here in the Philippines again," Prem added.

For Sammy Coates, their Filipino fans are their inspiration.

"Whatever we go through the series, I would say I'm not exhausted anymore as we see all of these. You guys say that I am your inspiration but you guys are our inspiration and our support. If we don't have you guys today, we don't have us," she said.

Other stars who joined the fan meeting are Bosston Suphadach, Yacht Patsit, Tae Weerapat and Benz Panupun where they played different games to get to know the cast.

