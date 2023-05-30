Cinemalaya winner 'Blue Room' to screen again in June

Handout photo.

Indie rock movie “Blue Room” is finally getting its first theatrical run since its big win at the 18th Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival.

“Blue Room” will be available the Cinema ’76 Film Society in Quezon City starting on June 7.

“Blue Room” tells the story of a progressive rock band composed of privileged teenagers who get arrested for drug possessions and are brought into the ‘Blue Room’ where they must make the difficult choice between freedom or standing up for what they believe in.

The film bagged multiple awards at last year’s Cinemalaya including Special Jury Prize, Best Direction for Ma-An Asuncion-Dagñalan, Best Cinematography for Neil Daza, Best Supporting Actor for Soliman Cruz, and Best Production Design for Marxie Maolen Fadul.

“Blue Room” also participated at the 74th Locarno Film Festival as a Pro-Online Delegate (as Producer). It was also a Post-production Grantee of the National Commission for the Culture and the Arts in 2021 as well as the Film Development Council of the Philippines’ CreatePHFilms Small Budget Production Fund Recipient.

It stars actor-musician Juan Karlos as the band’s lead vocalist, Harvey Bautista, Nourijune, Keoni Jin, and Elijah Canlas. Also in the film are Soliman Cruz, Bombi Plata, Jericho Arceo, Bon Lentejas, and Richard Cepeda.

As a special treat to the audience, Cinema '76 will be holding a special talkback session with the director and cast of the film for one of the screenings on June 7.

