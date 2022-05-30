What Dolly de Leon plans to do after Cannes

Swedish film director and screenwriter Ruben Ostlund (R) poses with the trophy and Filipino actress Dolly De Leon during a photo call after he won the Palme d'Or for the film 'Triangle of Sadness' during the closing ceremony of the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Patricia de Melo Moreira, AFP

After the victory of the Swedish social satire “Triangle of Sadness” at the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival, are there more offers from local and international filmmakers for Filipina actress Dolly de Leon?

“None,” De Leon told ABS-CBN with a chuckle in a social media tete-a-tete. “I plan to sleep for as long as I can, spend time with my kids and meet some friends. That’s it!”

De Leon played an overseas Filipino worker named Abigail, a cleaning lady on a luxury yacht who leads a couple of world-renowned influencers to survive when they get stranded on an island.

De Leon got the attention of cineastes and critics in the festival, some even predicted a possible Oscar nomination.

On Monday morning, May 30, De Leon posted on her social media account photos of her during the awarding ceremony, held Sunday. One photo has her almost in tears while holding the Golden Palm trophy. Three photos show her with “Triangle of Sadness” director Ruben Östlund.

“Ayan kami ni Ruben Östlund. Mahal ko yan. Halata naman kung pano ko siya kapitan, may gigil. HHWS pa,” she wrote.

(There we go, Ruben Ostlund and I. I love [that guy]. It’s obvious how I hold on to him, there’s intense uncontrollable emotion. HHWS pa.)

HHWS is colloquial acronym for Holding Hands While Standing.

De Leon continued: “This is my first ever Festival de Cannes experience and it’s one I’ll never forget. We got the Palme d’Or, the highest prize given to a film and I could not be happier. Bilang competitive ang direktor namin, he had his eye on this prize from the beginning. He’s that driven and that determined. I just enjoyed the ride along with him and what a ride! What an incredible bonus.

“He had an entire team behind him. In photo are our producers (Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober), the Greek and Swedish team who are fantastically talented people, and a spectacular ensemble.

“Sana mapanuod ninyo ang ‘Triangle of Sadness’ pag lumabas dito sa ‘tin kasi proud na proud ako at gusto ko ibahagi sa inyo ang pelikulang pinaghirapan, pinagpawisan at wagas na minahal namin ng taos puso.

(Hope you can watch ‘Triangle of Sadness’ once it’s shown in [our country] because I am very proud of it and I want to share it with you all)

“And I also want you to meet Abigail, a character I fell in love with and miss. She’s a force to be reckoned with and I hope she inspires you the way she inspired me.

“Thank you, everyone for holding my hand this entire journey. Long live cinema!”

Theater veteran actor-director-producer Audie Gemora congratulated her with a message that may represent the sentiment of the theater community: “You are living the dream! Would love to know more details about how you got cast, the filming process, how you were directed, how you gave life to your role, what the Cannes experience was like. Your triumph soothes our parched hearts like rain.”

De Leon started acting in theater before venturing into film and television. During her college days as a theater major at the University of the Philippines, she was trained by the late Tony Mabesa at Dulaang UP.

In film, she’s acted for Lav Diaz and Erik Matti, two internationally acclaimed Filipino filmmakers whose previous works have also been shown in Cannes.

Diaz’s “Norte, the End of History” was shown in 2013 for Un Certain Regard section and in 2019, there was “Ang Hupa” at the Directors’ Fortnight. Matti’s first “On The Job” film was also shown at the 2013 Director’s Fortnight.

De Leon’s current project with Matti is HBO’s television series titled “Folklore.”

On possible showing of “Triangle of Sadness” in the Philippines, De Leon in an earlier interview said there’s a film distributor that is already working on it.

She said she can’t reveal the name of the company yet and just wait for its official announcement.

“‘Triangle of Sadness’ will be seen by the Filipino audience. The target date is September or later but for sure, it will be shown in the Philippines this year,” she said.