Korean idol-actor Rowoon to hold PH fan meet on June 26

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 30 2022 12:59 PM | Updated as of May 30 2022 01:31 PM

Promotional photo of Rowoon for SF9's 10th extended play 'Rumination,' released in November 2021. Photo from SF9's official Facebook page
South Korean idol-actor Rowoon is coming to Manila next month to meet his Filipino fans.

In a Twitter post, Globe Kmmunity — the online K-pop community of telco Globe — announced that the 25-year-old artist would hold an "exclusive fan meet" at the Mall of Asia Arena on June 26.

Globe urged fans to download its new Globe One app for further details on the event.

Born Kim Seok-woo, Rowoon debuted in 2016 as a vocalist of the boy band SF9 under FNC Entertainment.

He has also ventured into acting, landing lead roles in dramas such as "Extraordinary You" (2019), "The King's Affection" (2021) and most recently, "Tomorrow" (2022).

