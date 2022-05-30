Promotional photo of Rowoon for SF9's 10th extended play 'Rumination,' released in November 2021. Photo from SF9's official Facebook page

South Korean idol-actor Rowoon is coming to Manila next month to meet his Filipino fans.

In a Twitter post, Globe Kmmunity — the online K-pop community of telco Globe — announced that the 25-year-old artist would hold an "exclusive fan meet" at the Mall of Asia Arena on June 26.

Saranghaeyo, RO WOON oppa! We can't wait to see you here in Manila!



— Globe Kmmunity PH (@KmmunityPH) May 29, 2022

Globe urged fans to download its new Globe One app for further details on the event.

Born Kim Seok-woo, Rowoon debuted in 2016 as a vocalist of the boy band SF9 under FNC Entertainment.

He has also ventured into acting, landing lead roles in dramas such as "Extraordinary You" (2019), "The King's Affection" (2021) and most recently, "Tomorrow" (2022).