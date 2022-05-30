South Korean idol-actor Rowoon is coming to Manila next month to meet his Filipino fans.
In a Twitter post, Globe Kmmunity — the online K-pop community of telco Globe — announced that the 25-year-old artist would hold an "exclusive fan meet" at the Mall of Asia Arena on June 26.
Globe urged fans to download its new Globe One app for further details on the event.
Born Kim Seok-woo, Rowoon debuted in 2016 as a vocalist of the boy band SF9 under FNC Entertainment.
He has also ventured into acting, landing lead roles in dramas such as "Extraordinary You" (2019), "The King's Affection" (2021) and most recently, "Tomorrow" (2022).