Morissette set for ‘relaunch’ under new talent agency

MANILA — Singer Morissette is set to be relaunched under a new talent agency, they said in a joint announcement on Monday.

This girl is on fire!!!🔥 Let's welcome Asia's Phoenix @itsMorissette to NYMA! pic.twitter.com/L9vBMYg2AW — NYMA Talent Management (@NYMA_MGMT) May 30, 2022

The “Akin Ka Na Lang” hitmaker officially joined NYMA Talent Management on May 1, according to a statement on their respective social media pages.

“Morissette has appointed NYMA’s Head of Talent Ms. Kat Bautista to represent her as her sole manager and representation in a decision mutually agreed upon by both parties,” it said.

Launched in April, NYMA, which stands for “Now, You Must Aspire,” is a talent agency under the new “tradigital” entertainment company KROMA Entertainment.

“At NYMA we’re extremely excited to witness Asia’s Phoenix take to the skies and beyond for the next chapter of her career, and we are honored that Morissette has chosen to bring her immense talents to NYMA,” Bautista said.

“We can’t wait to share with the world the relaunch of Morissette.”

Morissette, who rose to wide popularity in 2013 as a finalist of “The Voice of the Philippines,” was previously managed by Stages Talents.