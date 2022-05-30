MANILA -- Comedienne Kitkat had a baby shower for the arrival of her child with husband Waldy Fabia.

Kitkat took to social media on Sunday to share photos from the party attended by their family and friends.

"Kakatapos lang kaya medyo tired na… flooding ng baby shower ko sa mga susunod na posts... pagbigyan nyo na ang buntis. All I can say is… nag-manifest and name ni Uno Asher (meaning blessed, lucky and Happy) today… Super happy," Kitkat wrote in one of her posts on Instagram.

"Thank u to all ninongs and ninangs and all the guests na um-attend sa napaka-special day namin ng 1st baby ko. Maraming salamat po."



In 2014, Kitkat publicly confirmed her marriage to Fabia, her childhood crush.