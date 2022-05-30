TV host Donita Rose is now engaged to her boyfriend, music artist Felson Palad, she announced on her social media accounts on Monday.

"Am now officially engaged!" Rose wrote on Instagram.

In the comment section of her post, her celebrity-friends Gelli de Belen, Jaya, Geneva Cruz, Pops Fernandez, Vina Morales, Krista Ranillo, and Ruffa Gutierrez congratulated Rose.

"So happy for you," De Belen wrote.

"You finally told the world!! Congratulations, girl!! You beat us all to it!!" Gutierrez added.

Jaya wrote: "Yes!!! So happy for you guys and thank you for letting us know agad agad hahah that was such an honor for Gary & I. God bless your new journey."

It was just last month when Rose introduced Palad as her new boyfriend — her first known relationship six years after her separation from her husband.

Palad, who is described as a music artist who “loves singing for the Lord” in his official website, is Rose’s first known boyfriend following her 2016 separation from her former husband, Eric Villarama.

Rose, who is currently in the US, has a co-parenting setup with Villarama for their son, JP.



