Jugs Jugueta, wife Andie mark 7th wedding anniversary

MANILA -- Musician and TV host Jugs Jugueta and his wife Andie Aguirre are celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary on Monday, May 30.

To mark the occasion, Jugueta, the frontman of the band Itchyworms, uploaded their wedding photo as he shared his greeting to his wife.

"Pitong taon na, pero feeling ko pa rin, naka-jackpot ako! Huwag na huwag kang mauuntog, @andeebanandee! I love you in every universe!" Jugueta wrote on his Instagram page.

Jugueta, one of the hosts of ABS-CBN's noontime show "It's Showtime," tied the knot with his long-time partner Aguirre in 2015.