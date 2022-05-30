Harry Styles joins campaign to end gun violence in US

British singer Harry Styles will be donating over $1 million to support an "end gun violence" initiative in the United States.

Multiple reports confirm that all of Styles' 42 tour dates are sold out and proceeds from the tour, with concert producer Live Nation matching, are projected to total over $1 million.

In an Instagram post, Styles expressed his shock over the last mass shooting in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

"Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at the latest in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas," the artist said.

"On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown (which) works to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items," he added.

A teen gunman killed 18 young children in a shooting at an elementary school in Texas last week, in the deadliest US school shooting in years.

The attack in Uvalde, Texas – a small community about an hour from the Mexican border – is the latest in a spree of deadly shootings in America, where horror at the cycle of gun violence has failed to spur action to end it.

Despite recurring mass-casualty shootings, multiple initiatives to reform gun regulations have failed in the US Congress, leaving states and local councils to strengthen -- or weaken -- their own restrictions.

The National Rifle Association has been instrumental in fighting against stricter US gun laws. Abbott and Cruz are listed as speakers at a forum that is being held by the powerful lobby in Houston, Texas later this week.

The United States suffered 19,350 firearm homicides in 2020, up nearly 35 percent compared to 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in its latest data.

—with a report from Agence France-Presse