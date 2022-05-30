Screenshot from "Potion" music video.

British pop star Dua Lipa joined Scottish DJ Calvin Harris and American rapper Young Thug in a new song.

In a new music video posted on Harris' YouTube channel, Dua Lipa led the vocals for his single "Potion."

Dua Lipa and Harris first collaborated on the hit "One Kiss" in 2018.

After the success of her second album "Future Nostalgia," Dua Lipa has been collaborating with other artists.

Last March, American rapper Megan Thee Stallion dropped her new song “Sweetest Pie" and joined Dua Lipa for her new music video.

Both Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion received Grammy's Best New Artist award, in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

Megan Thee Stallion has also won the Best Rap Song award with Beyoncé for the remix version of "Savage, "while Dua Lipa won the Best Dance Recording for her song "Electricity" and Best Pop Vocal Album for "Future Nostalgia."

WATCH THE MUSIC VIDEO HERE: