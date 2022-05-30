Their concert tour in Canada may already be over, but Catriona Gray and Sam Milby are still having a good time together exploring the country.

On Sunday, Gray sent her followers abuzz when she shared a new photo of her and Milby getting a little cozy.

“Getting lost in the mountains,” wrote Gray in the caption of their picture which depicts them holding hands while Milby gives her a kiss of the cheek.

Their photo was taken in Alberta, Canada with Lake Louise serving as the perfect backdrop.

In another post, Gray shared some scenes from their concert, with one of the pictures again showing a sweet moment between her and Milby on stage.

“True enough, it really was #OneMagicalNight. As an artist, the joy of performing for a live audience hits different! Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton, thank you for all your love . Canada, I can't wait to be back,” she said.

Gray and Milby confirmed being in a relationship in May 2020, nearly two years after they were first romantically linked.

While they have since become open about their relationship, they rarely share updates about each other on social media, save for special occasions.