Alora attests to Kathryn, Daniel's humility despite fame

MANILA – Alora Sasam took to social media to share how humble Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo are despite being among the most popular celebrities in the Philippines.

Sasam joined the celebrity couple as they marked their 10th anniversary in Thailand last week.

In an lengthy Instagram post, Sasam narrated how their tour guide could not believe that Padilla and Bernardo are superstars back home.

“Hindi raw makapaniwala si Beer na superstars kayo sa Pinas. Napaka-normal niyo daw. Sabi ko yes, very down to earth. Hindi siya makapaniwala na ang mga pasahero niya ay napakasikat na love team sa Pinas pero nakikipagbiruan sa kanya,” she shared.

Sasam also enumerated the things the couple did which humbled their tour guide even more.

“Gulat siya na bigla kayong bibili ng pagkain o buko juice sa gilid ng kalsada. Bumilib siya dahil isinabay siya kumain sa hapagkainan at may pa take-out pa damay ang jowa niya. Na-amaze siya gaano niyo pinahahalagahan ang elephants. Dagdag ko nga dapat mabilis lang ang kilos pagkuha ng pics kasi ayaw ni DJ na mahirapan ang elephants. Na ang sarap pakinggan ng mga kwento at paglalahad niyo ng pagmamahal sa kalikasan,” she said.

Because of Padilla and Bernardo’s innate kindness, Sasam said she is both happy and proud that they were their tour guide’s first Filipino customers.

“Mga huwarang anak talaga kayo ni Min at Karla. For sure nagulat na naman 'yun si Beer dahil paghatid niya sa atin sa airport, walang pagdadalawang-isip na niyakap niyo siya. Proud akong tayo ang first Filipino clients niya at maganda ang unang opinyon niya sa atin mga Pinoy.”

But more than that, Sasam said she is proud to be friends with good people like the celebrity couple.

“Mas proud ako na may mabuting pagkatao ang napili kong mga kaibigan. Uulitin ko, mahal ko kayong dalawa. Happy 10th,” she ended her post.