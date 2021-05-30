WATCH: ABS-CBN officially drops 'Feel Good Pilipinas' Special ID

MANILA – ABS-CBN on Sunday officially launched the music video of “Feel Good Pilipinas” Special ID.

The Special ID, which first aired on “ASAP Natin To,” features stories of Filipinos who continue to fight amid challenges, give love to their families and communities, and remain determined to reach for their dreams during this time of crisis.

It has a timely message that everyone can find the light within themselves to share with others, and fill the world with joy despite the pandemic.

Seen in the video bringing inspiration and good vibes to viewers are Kapamilya stars from the different shows of ABS-CBN such as “ASAP Natin To,” “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” “G Diaries,” “He’s Into Her,” “Huwag Kang Mangamba,” “Iba ‘Yan!,” “Init sa Magdamag,” “It’s Showtime,” “Magandang Buhay,” “Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan,” “Your Face Sounds Familiar Season 3,” “Aja! Aja! Tayo sa Jeju,” and “We Rise Together,” together with TeleRadyo anchors and the MOR Entertainment MORkada.

Also in the video are stars from shows that viewers enjoyed like “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin,” “Bagong Umaga,” and “Walang Hanggang Paalam,” and programs they are waiting for such as “La Vida Lena,” “Marry Me, Marry You,” and “The Broken Marriage Vow.”

Bringing life to the new anthem are “Asia’s Soul Supreme” KZ Tandingan and Mikki Claver, JL Toreliza, Akira Morishita, Nate Porcalla, and Gelo Rivera of P-pop sensation BGYO.

The lyrics of “Feel Good Pilipinas,” which notably mentions “A to Z” and “Kapatid,” was written by Lawrence Arvin Sibog and Robert Labayen of the ABS-CBN Creative Communication Management (CCM) division.

A2Z Channel 11 has been the home of many ABS-CBN programs on free TV, through a blocktime agreement with Zoe Broadcasting Network, since Channel 2’s shutdown in May 2020.

Kapatid, meanwhile, is identified with TV5, which started to simulcast early this year a number of ABS-CBN programs, including “ASAP Natin ‘To” and Primetime Bida titles.

Thyro Alfaro and Francis Salazar worked on the melody of “Feel Good Pilipinas,” while former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Mickey Perz choreographed the dance steps.

