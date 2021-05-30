'Relieved' Pops Fernandez thanks those who prayed for son Ram after health scare

MANILA – Pops Fernandez shared on social media how they rushed her and Martin Nievera’s son Ram to the hospital last week, saying “something unexpected” happened that really scared them.

Although he is still confined, Ram is now recuperating, said Fernandez.

“Tests were done. We worried, we cried and we prayed... a lot! I am posting cause Ram is recovering very well,” she said.

The singer likewise thanked their family and friends who all prayed for Ram.

“We are so grateful and relieved. It is true, Health is wealth. And family, no matter what our situation is, is important, specially during times like these. Prayers are powerful. God is good,” she said.

Aside from Ram, Nievera and Fernandez have another son, Robin.

The couple, dubbed as the Concert King and Concert Queen of the Philippines, first met in 1982 at the set of “Penthouse Live” where they got to know each other better and fell in love. They tied the knot four years later.

However, they parted ways in 1996, with the court finalizing the annulment of their marriage in 2000.

While their marriage didn't have a happy ever after, Fernandez and Nievera have remained in good terms with each other as they co-parent their two children.

