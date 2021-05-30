LOOK: Sue Ramirez, JC de Vera, JC Santos to star in 'Boyfriend #13'

MANILA – Sue Ramirez’s upcoming series “Boyfriend #13” is finally coming to the streaming service WeTV this June.

Based on its official synopsis, the romantic-comedy follows Kim (Ramirez), a 20-something modern girl with some pretty old school beliefs.

Her every move is calculated to deliberately avoid misfortune and ensure that her life is as close to perfect by letting many superstitions or "pamahiin" guide her way.

Reading her daily horoscope, wearing lucky charms to ward off bad luck, and regularly consulting fortune tellers are some of Kim’s favorite go-to’s to being happy.

When she meets the tall and charming Don, played by JC De Vera, all signs indicate that he is her destiny. Kim devises a plan with her officemate Bob, played by JC Santos, to evade this misfortune.

Directing Ramirez, de Vera and Santos in this project is comedian John Lapus.

WeTV or the series’ producers have yet to announce its official date of release.

RELATED VIDEO