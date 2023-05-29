MANILA -- Richard Gutierrez, Jake Cuenca and Ian Veneracion left the Philippines on Sunday to shoot some scenes for ABS-CBN's primetime action series “The Iron Heart” in Italy.

The three actors are scheduled to film in Rome for seven days.

“The Iron Heart” debuted on primetime television back in November, tracing the origin of secret agent Apollo (Gutierrez).

Cuenca, on the other hand, plays Apollo’s friend Eros, while Veneracion, who only joined the series in January, portrays the “secret boss.”

In a previous interview, Cuenca was all praises for co-star Gutierrez.

“Of all the action projects I’ve done in the past, Richard is the easiest person to work with talaga. Like you get out of a really heavy fight scene, like kunwari mag-fight scene kami ng magdamagan… scratchless, hindi nasasaktan talaga, and I love Chard for that. Si Chard talaga is the epitome of an action star,” Cuenca said.

Directed by Richard Arellano and Lester Pimentel Ong, “The Iron Heart” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.