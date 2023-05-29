Sofia Andres says best gift one can give is your time

MANILA – Sofia Andres turned sentimental as she contemplated about the rapid passage of time while gazing at a photo of her daughter Zoe.

Andres said it made her realize that spending quality time with loved ones is the most profound and meaningful way to convey love.

On Instagram, she expressed her thoughts by saying, “Nothing grand just staring at my not so little Natalia and trying not to blink. Time is your most precious gift. You can make more money, but you can't make more time.”

Andres also shared her perspective on the value of time and personal space, which she learned at a young age.

“I’m comfortable eating alone and just taking my time. Enjoying things first all on my own. And I make sure that I spend my energy with someone I know that it’s worth it,” she said.

“When you give someone your time, I’m giving them a portion of my life that I’ll never get back. Your time is your life. That is why the greatest gift you can give someone is your time,” she added.

In conclusion, Andres underscored the importance of relationships, stating that they require time and effort to thrive.

“We can’t just say relationships are important cos we invest in them. relationships take time and effort, and the best way to spell love is TIME.”