MANILA -- Screen veteran Sharon Cuneta expressed her happiness after Coco Martin and Julia Montes finally admitted that they are in a relationship.

The couple made the confirmation in an exclusive interview with "TV Patrol" last week.

Cuneta became close to the couple after she became part of Martin's long-running series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano," which concluded last year.

"Umamin na ang mga anak ko yaayyy!!! Happy si Mommy," Cuneta wrote.

"I became close to Coco & Julia when Coco asked me to join 'FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano' towards the end of 2021. Whatever they may have gone through together, well, it all seems to have been for the best because they are so good to and for each other. They are happy and that makes me and so many others happy," she added.

"I love them both very much - and no matter what, my friends know that I am protective and loyal and supportive - and that certainly will not change! I believe people should focus on what is and what will be rather than what was. Let’s all be happy with our own lives and be happy for them."

In a previous social media post, Cuneta described Montes as her most loved "anak" in show business.

