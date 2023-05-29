South Korean singer-actor Seo In-guk. Photo: Instagram/seo_cccc

Mark your calendars, Filipino Heartrider, because South Korean singer-actor Seo In-guk is set to mount his first fan meeting in Manila.

The 35-year-old star's fan meeting will be held at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on August 12, concert production company Epic Events said Monday.

Ticketing details will be announced "soon," said Epic Events, known for hosting the Clark Aurora Music Festival last April.

Seo, who has 3.8 million Instagram followers, debuted as a singer after winning the talent reality show "Superstar K" in 2009.

He made his acting breakthrough in the 2012 coming-of-age series "Reply 1997," and his since landed lead roles in dramas such as "Doom at Your Service" and "Café Minamdang."

Last year, Seo dropped the single album "LOVE&LOVE," his first new solo music in five years. He also released the single "Fallen" in December.

RELATED VIDEO