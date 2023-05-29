MANILA -- Former "Idol Philippines" contestant Misha de Leon has released her debut single "Damdamin" over the weekend.

The lyric video for the track was also uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Star Music.

On Instagram, De Leon expressed her gratitude to all those who helped in her recording.

"Feeling grateful for the incredible support from my family, friends, coworkers, and the amazing team behind my music. Without you, this new song wouldn't have been possible. Your unwavering support and belief in me really continue to inspire me every day. I'm very grateful to have you all in my life," she said.

"I'm so excited for more people to hear this, so I invite you all to stream my new song and join me on this journey. I can't wait for you to hear what we've been working on. Absolutely can't wait too for what's to come," she added.

Despite getting eliminated in. "Idol Philippines" last year, de Leon vowed to continue singing and pursue her dreams.

According to the young singer, "Idol Philippines" changed her as a person, and that she will always cherish all of her memories made on the show.

