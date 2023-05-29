Jonathan Manalo vouches for Moira dela Torre's character

MANILA – Jonathan Manalo, who is currently the creative director of ABS-CBN Music, turned to social media to attest to the character of singer Moira dela Torre.

“Just putting it out there. I vouch for Moira’s good character. I’m not saying she’s perfect because no one is. Pero napakabuting tao niyan,” he wrote on Facebook.

Manalo also said dela Torre “being an exceptional songwriter is already a given” and it is something that “can never be refuted.”

Manalo’s post on Facebook came just hours after Cornerstone Management vice president Jeff Vadillo also came to the defense of dela Torre, discrediting recent allegations made against the singer.

In a lengthy post on social media, Vadillo addressed a Facebook post that is making the rounds online and supposedly casting shade on dela Torre’s integrity as an artist and songwriter.

While Vadillo and Manalo did not explicitly mention the reason behind their statements, a Facebook post by songwriter Lolito Go gained significant attention on Sunday, recounting his supposed personal experiences with dela Torre.

Go claimed that Dela Torre is more of an “oppressor than a victim” and that the singer’s estranged husband, Jason Hernandez, “took all the blame, took all the bashing, in the name of love.”

“I was strongly advised not to leak any of these. To not even mention it to anyone. But I refuse to be quiet. I refuse to be neutral. To be neutral in times of injustice is to take the side of the oppressor. In this case, Moira is more of an oppressor than a victim. Jason took all the blame, took all the bashing, in the name of love,” Go said.

“That's how he was raised. To roll with the punches. To give the other cheek. Jason and Moira are both Christians, pero mukhang si Jason lang ang faithful with the teachings of Christ. Yes, nagkasala sya. Pero walang third party on Jason's side. He never fell in love with anyone else. His only sin was he listened to the call of flesh and availed of illicit massage service because Moira couldn't fulfill his sexual needs,” he added.

Dela Torre and Hernandez, whose music collaboration produced the singer's megahits "Ikaw at Ako" and "Tagpuan" among many others, married in January 2019.

They confirmed their separation in May 2022, with Hernandez admitting he had been unfaithful to his wife during their three-year marriage.

Following their split, Hernandez released back-to-back tunes about regret and setting a loved one free.

Dela Torre, meanwhile, made no public indication of dating again after her separation from Hernandez, and has been mostly focused on expanding her music career.