Here's how to see Chris Hemsworth in Manila in June

Chris Hemsworth in 'Extraction 2.' Handout

MANILA -- Chris Hemsworth is set to visit the Philippines for the Asia Pacific red-carpet premiere of his Netflix movie "Extraction 2."

The event is scheduled to take place at the SM Mall of Asia on June 5.

To treat Hemsworth’s avid fans, Smart Postpaid is offering its subscribers an exclusive opportunity to personally meet the popular actor via a raffle promo.

To join, Smart announced that new and existing customers simply have to activate their complimentary Netflix subscription, which comes with their Smart Signature SIM-Only Plans+ 999, 1499, 1999 and 2499 or Smart Signature Plan 599 with Netflix, and then sign up for the promo here until May 31.

Customers who wish to activate or upgrade their Netflix subscriptions with their Smart Signature SIM-Only Plans+ may do so here. '

Aside from access to the Asia Pacific premiere tickets, lucky Smart Signature customers may also win premium items from Netflix. Winners will be notified by an official Smart representative.

It was last May 18 when Hemsworth himself announced that he is coming to the Philippines next month.

“I’ll be flying to Manila this June for the premiere of ‘EXTRACTION 2’ where I play Tyler Rake. I don’t want you to miss out so please come join me. It’ll be fun,” he said.

“Can’t wait to see you all there soon. Take care,” the Australian actor said.

Director Sam Hargrave will join Hemsworth at the event.

“Extraction 2” picks up right after Rake barely survives the events of the first movie. He is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission, that is to rescue the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.

“Extraction 2” will be released on June 16 on Netflix.