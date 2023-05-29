Dumbo returns to 'It's Showtime' after road accident

The popular audience coordinator of the noontime show “It’s Showtime” Ervin Plaza, more known as “Dumbo,” has returned work, the show revealed last May 29, 2023. ABS-CBN.

MANILA – The popular audience coordinator of the noontime show “It’s Showtime” Ervin Plaza, more known as “Dumbo,” has returned to work, the show revealed Monday.

During the "Isip Bata" segment, Vice Ganda took the opportunity to welcome back Dumbo after figuring in an accident last April.

Plaza had to be rushed to the Asian Hospital and Medical Center after the road accident.

Dumbo rose to fame after his occasional on-screen appearances whenever the program’s hosts included him in some their banters.

He is also close to many celebrities outside “It's Showtime” such as to the family of veteran actress Sylvia Sanchez. In fact, in 2020, the actress revealed that her son Arjo Atayde was planning to produce a project for Dumbo.

