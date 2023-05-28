Photos from Dreamscape Entertainment.

MANILA — Actors Cris Villanueva and Albie Casiño hope that their new show "Drag You and Me" will help people unlearn toxic masculinity.

"Gusto ko 'yung role ko, gusto kong magalit sila sa 'kin. Gusto kong magalit sila sa sarili nila kung katulad nila 'yung role ko. Gusto kong maging ako 'yung learning wand para sa sarili nila na makita nila na mali pala 'yun or else it will just continue on," Villanueva said in a press conference.

"Ang daming uninformed na lalaki, ang daming toxic masculinity lalo sa Pilipinas. Tinolerate ng mga magulang natin 'yan, ng society at tiningala natin 'yung nung lumalaki tayo eh. I think it's about time na magkaroon ng mga katulad ko sa role ko na matutunan, makita nila 'yung sarili nila na mali 'yun," he added.

Casiño explained that their characters, who tend to be discriminatory to the LGBT community, act in such way because they are uninformed.

"Ignorance is bliss eh. Kung wala kang alam, if it's different from you, nakakatakot talaga," the actor said.

"Not everyone who's really against it is really against it. Sometimes hindi lang sila familiar, natatakot sila sa mga bagay na hindi nila naiintindihan. It's up to us to inform them so they can make better decisions about these things," he added.

Villanueva said their roles would be key in identifying with other people and making them realize that the LGBT community deserves love and respect.

"Feeling ko marami akong matuturuan na masyadong maraming lalaki ang tulad Ricardo Sr. I guess marami akong matuturuan, maipapamahagi sa kanila," the actor said.

"Acceptance is the key to have unity. Hindi ito basta everybody has to be rallying about being empowered. I think we have to empower everyone to accept everyone as a person. Kung ano 'yung gusto nila, ibigay natin kasi hindi lang naman kaligayahan ng isang tao, ng sarili mo ang kailangan nating intindihin, kailangan ng katabi mo at ng nakikita mo," he added.

"I think that is a very important things in everything especially in accepting the LGBT community, realizing that we're different, respecting that difference, and finally unite with each other."

Episodes of "Drag You and Me" will be available on iWantTFC starting June 2.

