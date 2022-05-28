The winners at the 75th Cannes Film Festival

✨ Ruben ÖSTLUND lauréat de la Palme d'or #Cannes2022 pour TRIANGLE OF SADNESS (SANS FILTRE) ! Félicitations à toute l'équipe du film !

✨ Ruben ÖSTLUND has been awarded the #Cannes2022 Palme d'or for TRIANGLE OF SADNESS ! Congratulations to the whole film crew ! pic.twitter.com/a4C6d9mOSe — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 28, 2022

CANNES, France -- The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival ended Saturday in the South of France with the awarding of its top prize, the Palme d'Or.

Here is a list of the winners:

Palme d'Or: Ruben Ostlund for "Triangle of Sadness" (Sweden-Germany-France-Britain)

Grand Prix: Shared by Lukas Dhont for "Close" (Belgium-Netherlands-France) and Claire Denis for "Stars at Noon" (France)

Best director: Park Chan-wook "Decision to Leave" (South Korea)

Best actress: Zar Amir Ebrahimi for "Holy Spider" (Denmark-Germany-Sweden-France)

Best actor: Song Kang-ho for "Broker" (South Korea)

✨Montée des Marches de la Cérémonie de clôture

Equipe de #BROKER

✨Red Steps Closing Ceremony

BROKER team#Cannes2022 #RedSteps pic.twitter.com/AZZxveuxhL — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 28, 2022

Best screenplay: Tarik Saleh for "Boy from Heaven" (Sweden-France-Finland-Denmark)

Jury prize: Shared by Jerzy Skolimowski for "EO" (Poland) and Charlotte Vandermeersch and Felix van Groeningen for "The Eight Mountains" (Italy-Belgium-France-Britain)

Camera d'Or for best first film: Riley Keough and Gina Gammell for "War Pony" (United States)

Best short film: Jianying Chen for "The Water Murmurs" (China)

