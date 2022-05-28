Home  >  Entertainment

The winners at the 75th Cannes Film Festival

Agence France-Presse

Posted at May 29 2022 05:27 AM

CANNES, France -- The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival ended Saturday in the South of France with the awarding of its top prize, the Palme d'Or.

Here is a list of the winners:

  • Palme d'Or: Ruben Ostlund for "Triangle of Sadness" (Sweden-Germany-France-Britain)
  • Grand Prix: Shared by Lukas Dhont for "Close" (Belgium-Netherlands-France) and Claire Denis for "Stars at Noon" (France)
  • Best director: Park Chan-wook "Decision to Leave" (South Korea)
  • Best actress: Zar Amir Ebrahimi for "Holy Spider" (Denmark-Germany-Sweden-France)
  • Best actor: Song Kang-ho for "Broker" (South Korea)

  • Best screenplay: Tarik Saleh for "Boy from Heaven" (Sweden-France-Finland-Denmark)
  • Jury prize: Shared by Jerzy Skolimowski for "EO" (Poland) and Charlotte Vandermeersch and Felix van Groeningen for "The Eight Mountains" (Italy-Belgium-France-Britain)
  • Camera d'Or for best first film: Riley Keough and Gina Gammell for "War Pony" (United States)
  • Best short film: Jianying Chen for "The Water Murmurs" (China) 

© Agence France-Presse

