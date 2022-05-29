Seth Fedelin still open to working with ex Andrea Brillantes

MANILA – Seth Fedelin remains open to the possibility of working again with his ex-girlfriend, actress Andrea Brillantes, in the future.

In an interview with Push, Fedelin said he trusts the ABS-CBN management that if they pitch a project to him, he would accept it regardless of who he will work with.

“Nagta-trabaho tayong lahat sa ABS-CBN. So 'pag binigyan ako ng trabaho, kahit sino pa 'yan, basta sinabi ng mga bossing na kung ano plano nila sa akin, magtitiwala ako. Kung anong gusto niyong gawin ko, gagawin ko 'yun,” he said.

“So kahit saan ako mapunta, basta utos nila at trabaho ko yun, doon ako binabayaran, gagawin ko nang maayos yun,” he added.

Currently, Fedelin is set to work with actress Francine Diaz, who was also previously part of The Gold Squad.

The fresh pairing comes after a tumultuous year for the group, which saw Kyle Echarri and Diaz pursuing separate projects, the controversial rift between Brillantes and Diaz, and the real-life separation of Fedelin and Brillantes in October 2021.

Brillantes, who is now in a relationship with basketball player Ricci Rivero, will nonetheless still be seen opposite Fedelin in the upcoming musical series “Lyric and Beat,” which they have wrapped filming.

Brillantes has said she and Fedelin remain on good terms, and are keen on continuing their love team if given the opportunity.

