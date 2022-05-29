Photos by Raoul Esperas.

MANILA — K-pop boy band NCT Dream on Saturday has arrived in Manila to perform for the "Begin Again: KPOP Edition" concert.

Some of the members were seen arriving at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport a day before the concert, In photos by Raoul Esperas.

The "Begin Again: KPOP Edition" is set to be held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, May 29, at 5 p.m.

NCT Dream will be joined by other K-pop acts like SHINee’s KEY, WEi, and ALICE.

The group was recently announced as the new endorsers of local clothing brand Penshoppe.

On its social media pages, the brand posted a 33-second video of its photoshoot with members Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung.

Debuting in 2016 under SM Entertainment, NCT Dream is a "sub-unit" of the larger boy band NCT, whose 23 members are split into smaller teams.

Other Korean celebrities who have served as Penshoppe ambassadors include Korean actors Song Kang and Han So Hee, and Blackpink's Lisa.