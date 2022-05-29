LOOK: Alyssa Valdez joins 'Pinoy Big Brother' big night

Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.

MANILA — Volleyball star Alyssa Valdez did not miss the big night and joined the last day of the latest edition of "Pinoy Big Brother" on Sunday.

On the last of "Kumunity: Season 10," Valdez expressed support for the three remaining celebrity housemates in the finale.

Valdez said that while inside the PBB house, they formed a bond with each other.

"So feeling ko nasa celebrities ang big winner," she said.

Valdez won as one of the top 2 celebrity housemates of her batch and was supposed to compete in the finale.

She was not able to make it due to her prior commitment to compete in the Southeast Asian Games.

The volleyball star was replaced by the edition's third placer Miss Grand International 2020 runner-up Samantha Bernardo.

Bernado came in third and won P300,000 while their batchmate Anji Salvacion was hailed as the big winner and won P2 million.