Late dictator Ferdinand Marcos 'appears' on 'Stranger Things 4'

The first volume of “Stranger Things 4” has finally arrived on the global streaming platform Netflix last Friday.

While fans of the show are eager to know what Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her friends have been up to, there’s something in its pilot episode that caught the attention of Filipino viewers.

In one of the scenes of the first episode, Hellfire Club leader Eddie Munson (Joe Quinn) can be seen reading an issue of Newsweek magazine with late dictator Ferdinand Marcos on the cover.

The cover story of the news magazine issue is titled “Showdown: The Last Act in Manila.”

As uncovered by the netizens, there was indeed a Newsweek issue with the same title although the photo of the late dictator was changed by the Duffer brothers.

In that particular moment, Eddie was reading a piece inside the magazine about the “Dungeons and Dragons” game.

With Marcos’s “appearance,” many netizens took to social media to share their various surprised reactions.

"Stranger Things," a nostalgic 1980s drama about a gang of suburban adolescents battling supernatural monsters, became an instant hit for Netflix when it was launched in 2016.

The third season smashed the platform's global viewing records in July 2019 when 40.7 million accounts viewed it in its first four days of airing.

In an announcement last February, creators Matt and Ross Duffer said “Stranger Things 4” proved to be “the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one.”

Given the season’s unprecedented length, they said Season 4 will be released in two volumes. The first was already released on May 27, while the second will be released five weeks later on July 1.

However, this will also be the beginning of the end. According to the Duffers, “Stranger Things” will finally close its story with its fifth and final season.