How heartbreak helped Jayda write her ‘hugot’ hits

With consecutive singles dealing with heartbreak, longing, and unrequited love, Jayda, at age 17, appears to already have a deep well to draw from as a songwriter.

The breakout star is behind the “hugot” hit “Happy For You,” which nearly has 5 million streams on Spotify alone; and more recently “Paano Kung Maging Tayo?”.

Her latest single, “M.U. (Malabong Usapan),” is about protecting one’s heart, by shunning a relationship without label.

“Heartbreak shapes you as a person,” Jayda told ABS-CBN News. “I think hard times create good results as mental fortitude, I believe that. I think it helps with emotional maturity.”

Without detailing her personal experience, she explained: “I can attest to that, with the things that I’ve been through in life. I feel like it’s increased my understanding of myself and my emotions, and it’s made me more honest as a person.”

“I think that’s such an important part of songwriting. You have to be honest with yourself to be able to be honest with your audience, to be vulnerable so they can feel you.”

Jayda is looking forward to showcase just that, when she stages her solo concert on June 26.

The virtual event, to be streamed on KTX.ph and iWant TFC, will be the culmination of successive milestones for Jayda.

In the first of the half the year, Jayda released her first Filipino composition, “Paano Kung Maging Tayo?”, and made her directorial debut, for the single’s music video. She also officially signed as a talent of Star Magic and Rise Artists Studio, paving the way for her acting debut.

In her interview with ABS-CBN News, Jayda also spoke about her passion for songwriting, the influence of her celebrity parents Jessa Zaragoza and Dingdong Avanzado on artistry, and her proudest moments so far in her young career.

