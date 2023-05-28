MANILA – Vice Ganda was jubilant after finally getting the opportunity to showcase his latest single, "Rampa," on the stage of the Araneta Coliseum.

Vice Ganda performed the new track during the swimsuit competition of the Binibining Pilipinas coronation night on Sunday.

“I am very ecstatic right now because finally I was able to perform my latest single ‘Rampa’ here in the Binibining Pilipinas coronation night,” he said.

“Quick fact: I wrote that song for Binibining Pilipinas. I was thinking of Binibining Pilipinas when I wrote that song. Now, I am just so happy na nandito na ako, finally performing that song sa swimsuit competition,” he added.

Now that he’s launched the song, Vice Ganda said he would love to hear “Rampa” being used in other local pageants too.

Following his performance, Vice Ganda was the one who announced Filipino-German model Anna Lakrini of Bataan as best in swimsuit winner.

Vice Ganda announces German Pinay model Anna Lakrini of Bataan as best in swimsuit winner @abscbnnews pic.twitter.com/qQziaCpCDP — Mario Dumaual (@mario_dumaual) May 28, 2023

The comedy superstar released his comeback single "Rampa" on "It's Showtime" on May 1.

The dance track is now available on all digital streaming platforms, while its lyrics video was uploaded on the official YouTube page of Star Music.

Arranged by Justin Catalan and Jonathan Manalo, "Rampa" was produced by Rox Santos under Star Pop.

Although known primarily for his box-office hits and as one of the main hosts of "It's Showtime," Vice Ganda has also recorded several hit songs such "Karakaraka," "Boom Panes," and "Push Mo Yan Teh!"

Vice Ganda is set to hold his comeback concert at the Araneta Coliseum on June 2.