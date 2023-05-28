Actress Park Eun-bin, EXO member Baekhyun and girl group IVE are among the South Korean celebrities who are coming to the Philippines in June. Photo from EXO and IVE's Facebook pages and Park's Instagram account

MANILA — The Korean wave is set to sweep the Philippines once again as several stars, from veteran K-pop idols to rising girl groups, are set to host events in the country in June.

Pop rock band The Rose is returning to perform at CONQuest Festival, a gaming and pop culture event to be held at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay from June 2 to 4.

The band previously visited the country in January, playing at the SM North EDSA Skydome in Quezon City for its "Heal Together" world tour.

Minzy and Park Bom, former members of the iconic girl group 2NE1, are scheduled to hold solo concerts at the New Frontier Theater on June 4 and 10, respectively.

On June 11, soloists will take the stage of Araneta Coliseum for the Overpass K-pop concert, which features performances from EXO member Baekhyun, Jeon So-mi and B.I.

Chart-topping rookie girl group IVE, known for songs such as "Love Dive" and "After Like," will hold its "The Prom Queens" fan concert at the Araneta Coliseum on June 17.

On the same day, singer-songwriter WOODZ will play at the New Frontier Theater for his "OO-LI" tour.

On June 24, NCT's newest sub-unit NCT DoJaeJung will hold a fan concert at the Mall of Asia Arena, while actress Park Eun-bin is coming back for another fan meeting at the New Frontier Theater.

Park, best known for starring in the series "Extraordinary Attorney Woo," hosted a fan meeting at the same venue in October 2022.

NMIXX, part of a new generation of girl groups that are making waves in K-pop, will cap off the month with a showcase event at the New Frontier Theater on June 30.

South Korean actors and pop idols have been embarking on tours to other countries since the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, in a bid to make up for lost time with their overseas fans after the pandemic prompted a ban on live events and travel during its early years.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

FROM THE ARCHIVES