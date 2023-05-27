Photo from Dreamscape Entertainment

MANILA — LGBT stars in the new iWantTFC series "Drag You and Me" expressed their gratitude for the opportunities now being given to queer artists in the entertainment industry.

"Drag Race Philippines" season 1 contestant Brigiding said feels blessed to represent the drag community on the show.

"To be that person to inspire more young queer artists, it a different feel. Super duper blessed ako to be doing that part now for the future generations," she said.

OPM singer Ice Seguerra was glad that he finally has a role that identifies him as a trans man.

"It feels so good kasi growing up, people like us, trans people, wala 'yung pinapanood na ito pala 'yung experiences nila," he said.

"It feels so good kasi finally nagkaroon ako ng role na tinitingnan as a trans man hindi lesbian, hindi ako babae, happy ako."

For Jon Santos, it feels good for viewers to have a show where they can identify with their roles.

"It's nice kung televiewer ka to know that you are seen, that somebody knows your heart, that somebody know your story, and somebody knows how you feel," he said.

Actress Kaladkaren echoed Santos' sentiments: "I always believe that visibility is very important so seeing trans man, trans woman, drag artists, non-binary people, queer people in the show means so much to the LGBTQIA+ community especially to the queer kids who are watching at home."

"At least nakikita nila 'yung sarili nila. When I was growing up I haven't found my role model eh. Wala kasing transgender on the mainstream media when I was growing up or if there was any, it was not something aspirational to me," she added.

She hopes that more doors will open for the LGBT community.

"When I see people playing roles of the LGBT community on the mainstream media, naniniwala ako na may mga batang makakapanood nito eh. 'Pag napanood nila, they will feel that they are part of society and that is really important," she said.

"Sana dumami pa. This is not the first and the last, that is the goal. When you open the door, dapat mas maraming opportunities na pumasok."

Episodes of "Drag You and Me" will be available on iWantTFC starting June 2.

