MANILA – Kapamilya star Daniel Padilla is joining his girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo as nominees for outstanding Asian star in the Seoul International Drama Awards 2023.

Padilla got nods for his role in the ABS-CBN series “2 Good 2 Be True.”

Bernardo was also nominated in the Outstanding Asian Stars category in the international award-giving body for the same show.

The couple will vie for the prize alongside artists from South Korea, China, Thailand, Japan, and Taiwan.

Fans can vote for their favorites via the voting app Idolchamp starting June 15, according to organizers.

The 18th edition of Seoul Drama International Awards will be held on September 21, with live broadcast on Korea's KBS2TV.

"Winners selected by the vote will also be invited to the ceremony to share the joy of winning the award with the general public," the group said.

In 2022, fellow Star Magic artist, Belle Mariano, personally received her award as Outstanding Asian Star from SDA, as one of the five honorees in the region.

Founded in 2006, the SDA is said to be the only international drama festival in South Korea that puts the spotlight on drama trends across the globe.

