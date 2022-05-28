Photos from Joshua Garcia and Bella Poarch's Instagram account

Netizens wrote hilarious reactions after Filipino-American TikTok sensation and singer Bella Poarch dropped a comment on a post nu actor Joshua Garcia.

Some fans did not leave a simple emoji comment of Poarch on Garcia’s Instagram post unnoticed where he was seen dipping in a pool.

Several Instagram users took time to appreciate the actor’s photo.

“Joshua hulog na hulog na ako sa 'yo,” one user commented.

“Our cravings for todaaaaay,” a fan also said jokingly.

However, the comment section turned hilarious as some took a swipe at Poarch in jest, reminding her to “fall in line.”

“@bellapoarch manahimik ka jan ! Pumila ka sa pinaka-dulo,” a netizen said.

This was not the first time Poarch noticed Garcia as he also appeared in a post of the social media personality last April.

In the clip, Poarch can be seen supposedly cooking in her kitchen while she thinks of Garcia.

“Singer ba siya?” Poarch asked in the caption.

Garcia commented in Poarch’s post by leaving three peeking emojis. To which, Poarch responded with a shushing emoticon.

Poarch has over 89.8 million followers on TikTok. She became viral after she posted on TikTok a video of her lip-syncing to Millie B’s “M to the B” back in August 2020.

Garcia, on the other hand, is relatively new on the social media platform with over 5.9 million followers. Despite this, he manages to take the internet by storm every time he shares a video of him either singing or dancing.

