Heart Evangelista arrives for the screening of 'Un petit frere (Mother and son)' during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, on May 27, 2022. Clemens Bilan, EPA-EFE



After slaying the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival with her red gown, Heart Evangelista stole the show once again when she attended a movie screening during the event.

Evangelista showed class and glamor in what appeared to be a sky blue-colored gown with a long trail when she arrived at the screening of ”Un petit frere” (Mother and son) during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival in France on Friday.

“Un Petit Frere” is part of the official competition of the festival which runs from May 17 to 28.

The actress earlier captured the spotlight as she turned heads in her red couture frock by Lebanese-Italian fashion designer Tony Ward, with jewelry by Matara Studio.

In one of her posts, Evangelista said it is her first time to visit Cannes, as well as attend the prestigious film festival.

The actress has been to France multiple times, particularly for Paris Fashion Week.

Aside from the Cannes Film Festival, Evangelista also attended a gala event for AmFAR, a non-profit organization that aims to help in AIDS research.

She wore a sparkling fringe dress with a matching pink purse.

