MANILA -- After a two-year lull in acting, Arron Villaflor returns in front of the cameras in the upcoming series, “’Wag Mong Agawin ang Akin,” megged by Mac C. Alejandre.

His last big screen project was Roderick Cabrido’s “Clarita” (2019), with Jodi Sta. Maria in the title role. While until 2020, Villaflor was also in the cast of ABS-CBN top-rating primetime series, “Ang Probinsyano” with Coco Martin.

Originally titled “Mother’s Keeper,” the sexy drama has eight episodes and will premiere on Vivamax this July.

“I’m thankful to the Vivamax family for acknowledging me and including me in their projects,” Villaflor told ABS-CBN News. “I’m excited and a little bit nervous.”

“Two years na akong hindi nakabalik sa TV and I’m thankful for this blessing with Vivamax. I’m excited to work with all of the cast of this series. I’m praying that everybody can do the characters assigned to them.”

The eight-part series topbills Angeli Khang as Jasmine, an orphan who works as a private escort at night and goes to school during daytime.

Villaflor, who made his foray into showbiz when he won first runner up in the second season of the reality talent competition, “Star Circle National Teen Quest” (2005), with Erich Gonzales as winner, cannot be thankful enough with his latest assignment.

“I will just start shooting this month, but I like the character assigned to me,” Villaflor said. “Medyo vulgar. I just do whatever you want to be in your character.

“At the same time, with the director’s approval, with the cast’s approval, the production’s approval.

“Very collaborative naman si Direk Mac [Alejandre]. Kahit sino, nakikinig ako sa kanila. Na-miss kong umarte, kaya nagpapasalamat ako sa Panginoon na binigay niya itong project na ‘to sa akin.”

At one point, Villaflor admitted he lost hope and experienced disappointment this pandemic.

“Mahirap at hindi tayo handa sa pagsubok na ito. But then again, dahil buhay pa tayo until now, let’s be grateful everyday when we wake up. Kahit paano, may trabaho pa tayong nakukuha," he said.

“May mga nakikilala pa rin tayong mga tao na nakakatulong sa atin. I feel blessed. And I’m thankful, grateful. Laban lang tayong lahat. Talagang matindi ang pagsubok na dumaan sa atin.

“Talento ng bawat isa at kabutihan ng ugali ng bawat isa. I’m thankful that I’m still alive from this pandemic sa dami ng namatayan, nawalan ng kamag-anak o pamilya. Still nandito pa rin ako. Nasa mundo pa rin.”

Experiencing someone who was taken away was something Villaflor had been through.

“Masakit, mahirap,” he admitted. “You’ll realize in the end natuto ka sa bagay na ‘yun. Hindi kayo somehow nag-match sa trip niyo or sa isa’t-isa.

“Let’s put in mind, it’s part of growing up. Let’s take it as a lesson and as a guide. Para next time, hindi na siya maulit.”

