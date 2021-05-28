WATCH: BTS releases 'hotter' remix of 'Butter' along with cheeky music video

A week after BTS melted the hearts of ARMYs with their hot new single “Butter,” the septet took the heat up a notch higher.

On Friday, Jin, Suga, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook dropped the “Hotter Remix” of their latest song.

Watch more in iWantTFC

“We would like to express our appreciation to all ARMY for the incredible love and support you have shown for 'Butter,' the new digital single by BTS. To provide all fans with even more diverse ways to enjoy the music of BTS, we have prepared a remix version,” Big Hit Music said in a statement.

BTS transformed "Butter" into an even smoother hit by reworking it as an electro-dance track. In contrast to the original's "bright and lively" sound that is perfect for summer days, the new version will have you dancing on your feet reminiscing of the nightlife pre-pandemic.

The house-style remix was released alongside a cheeky and playful music video that showed the Bangtan boys cutting loose, goofing around, breaking out their most carefree dance moves, and being their usual chaotic selves fans usually witness in the variety web series "Run BTS."

“Butter” is a strong contender for the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, Global 200, and Digital Sales chart next week.

The summer anthem had already made historic breakthroughs on several streaming giants that will likely boost their ranking on the coveted charts.

During the first run of the clip on YouTube, an audience of 3.9 million tuned in, shattering the previous record for most viewers for a premiere of a music video. The smash-hit also set a new all-time high for the most viewed music video in 24-hours at 108.2 million views.

On Spotify, the septet’s second English track, which has now racked 86.9 million plays, snagged the largest opening day in the platform’s history.

“Butter'' also scored BTS their biggest debut on the Pop Airplay chart. The list, which measures the weekly plays (Monday-to-Sunday cycle) of songs on the top radio stations in the United States, ranked the song at No. 26.

Meanwhile, "Butter" landed at No. 1 on the iTunes Songs Chart in at least 100 countries hours after its launch and currently remains at the top of the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart.

The current Billboard chart-topper, however, is a tough contender. Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” arrived at the top of Billboard 100 and Billboard Global 200, and is presently ruling the global Spotify and Apple Music chart.

BTS, however, flaunts figures that suggest no artist in the industry sells music quite as they do. If "Butter," manages to debut on top of the Digital Song Sales chart as well as pull the biggest sales week of the year (as expected), the South Korean group is likely on its way to clinching another No.1 hit.