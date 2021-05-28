Desiree del Valle is pregnant with first child with Boom Labrusca

MANILA — Celebrity couple Desiree del Valle and Boom Labrusca announced on Friday that they are expecting their first child together.

On Instagram, both shared photos of del Valle lounging by a pool, with her baby bump in view, as well as the result of their pregnancy test, and a sonogram.

“Believe in what you pray for,” Labrusca captioned the set of photos.

Quoting from the Bible, he added, “At the right time, I, the Lord will make it happen.”

The couple confirmed del Valle’s pregnancy on April 22, according to Labrusca. As of posting, the actress’ was on her 17th week.

“Salamat po Ama,” Labrusca wrote. “Can’t wait to see you baby.”

The announcement coincided with del Valle’s birthday on May 28.

“I will always dream with you papi,” del Valle told Labrusca in another Instagram post earlier this week. “Our plans for a brighter future are in God's hands. As long as we always have each other, everything is gonna be alright.”

Del Valle and Labrusca got married in January 2018, six years after they were cast as a couple in the ABS-CBN series “Aryana” in 2012.

Labrusca has a son, actor Tony Labrusca, from a past relationship with model Angel Jones.

