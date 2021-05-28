Angelica Panganiban makes brief TV appearance as ‘It’s Showtime’ judge

Watch more in iWantTFC

Veteran actress Angelica Panganiban took a quick break from her provincial life as she appeared on “It’s Showtime” as one of the judges for the talent competition “Versus: The Grand Show-presa” on Friday.

Panganiban has been spending quality time with her boyfriend businessman Gregg Holman in Subic, Zambales after her last television series “Walang Hanggang Paalam.”

But it seemed that noontime show hosts Kim Chiu and Vice Ganda managed to convince Panganiban to return to Manila for a while to judge the grand finals of the contest.

“Ginamitan namin ng friendship card na hindi niya natanggihan,” Vice revealed.

“Si Angelica kasi nasa Subic na. Simple province girl ang ganap niya so hindi muna siya nag-wo-work. Ayaw munang naglalabas. Pero pinagbigyan niya tayo.”

Chiu, who is one of the closest friends of Panganiban in showbiz, also teased the actress about stepping foot again in Metro Manila.

“Ganito pala sa Manila,” Panganiban answered playfully.

The actress, who also recently starred in the movie “Love or Money” with Coco Martin, expressed her gratitude for getting invited to the noontime show.

“Nakakatuwa. Na-miss ko 'to. Na-miss ko kayo. Thank you at naimbitahan nyo ko,” she quipped.

Vice, on the other hand, also jokingly said that he asked Angelica to guest to improve their ratings.

“Sabi niya, ‘Bakit ako ang naimbitahan mo d'yan? Bakit ako paghuhuraduhin mo d'yan? E 'di ba sanay ka naman sa dahilan ko, para mag-rate,’” Vice said.

Angelica joined Iza Calzado, Darren Espanto and AC Bonifacio in the judging panel for “Versus.”

Just before her last series “Walang Hanggang Paalam” ended, Panganiban revealed that she will be retiring from doing teleseryes.

The Kapamilya actress made the statement during the final press conference for the primetime drama which she co-stars with Zanjoe Marudo, Paulo Avelino and Arci Munoz.

“Siguro hindi naman kasi siya parang overnight kong pinag-isipan. Hindi naman siya 'yung kumabaga ‘Ay may presscon bukas, gagawa nga ako ng pasabog or gagawa nga ako ng ingay.’ Hindi naman siya ganun. Siyempre bago ako umabot sa point na iyon, maraming marami naman akong kinonsider,” she said referring to her retirement from TV soaps.

