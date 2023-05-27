'Unbreak My Heart' teaser.

MANILA — "Unbreak My Heart" stars Jodi Sta. Maria and Joshua Garcia opened up about how they prepared for an intimate scene which fans made viral online after a snippet of it was shown in a teaser.

Garcia said they underwent a sensuality workshop to know their boundaries as actors and stressed that they are doing their scenes as their characters on the show.

"Doon namin nasabi 'yung limits namin, 'yung boundaries namin, hanggang saan lang 'yung kaya naming ibigay. 'Yung direktor 'yung tumahi nun para sa 'min," he said.

"Actually, akala ko sobrang hirap niya talaga pero I think dahil doon sa tiwalang binigay sa 'kin ni Ate Jodi at sa alalay nila Direk Manny (Palo) and Direk Dolly (Dulu) mas naging madali 'yung eksena," he added.

Sta. Maria echoed Garcia's sentiment: "Of course, as actors, we deliver what's required for us and yes may intimate scene between my character and Joshua's character. They provided naman a sensuality workshop before we left for Europe."

"Nakatulong 'yung discussion about boundaries, and what you're comfortable and not so comfortable to doing during the scene. It's always reminding yourself na you are not doing it as you. You are in this scene as your character," she added.

She also thanked Garcia and the directors for guiding them along the way.

"For me, intimate scenes are the most difficult to do. It will require a certain level of vulnerability and trust from your scene partner and also from your director, from everyone na nanduruon sa space na 'yun doon sa set," she said.

"I'm just glad that na si Josh very respectful and he made the scene bearable and of course to our directors, Manny and Dolly na inalagaan din naman 'yung eksena to make it artistic."

"Unbreak My Heart" will air starting Monday, May 29, on GMA Telebabad, Pinoy Hits, and I Heart Movies at 9:35 p.m. from Mondays to Thursdays, 11:25 p.m. on GTV, and it is also available on GMA Pinoy TV and TFC. It will also stream 48 hours before its TV broadcast on Viu beginning May 27.

