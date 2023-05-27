Photo from Enola Mithi's Instagram account

MANILA – Actor Carlo Aquino and his former partner Trina Candaza appeared to be on good terms as they were seen together during their daughter’s moving up ceremony.

Aquino and Candaza posed for a photo together with Mithi for their child’s academic milestone – which somehow suggested that the two are working with their co-parenting setup.

This came months after Aquino alleged that Candaza prohibited him to see Mithi, which his former girlfriend denied.

In an interview with Ogie Diaz for his vlog, Candaza said it was not true that she prevented Aquino from seeing their daughter.

She also said that it’s the two of them who provide for Mithi, contrary to Aquino’s claim that he’s financially supporting her and their daughter.

“I also pay half of our expenses. Para sa akin, dalawa kaming nagpo-provide,” she said.

While saying that Aquino is free to see Mithi anytime, Candaza said she only maintains one rule; that is not to introduce their daughter first to his new partner.

In the same interview, Candaza revealed that she and Aquino parted ways in December 2021. She gave birth to Mithi in September 2020.

