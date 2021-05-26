WATCH: The day Sunshine Dizon entered ABS-CBN as a Kapamilya

Sunshine Dizon sets foot inside the ABS-CBN compound, nearly a month after signing as a Kapamilya. Instagram: @anakarylle

MANILA — Nearly a month after she officially transferred to ABS-CBN, screen veteran Sunshine Dizon finally set foot inside the network’s headquarters on Wednesday, with her now-fellow Kapamilya stars cheering the milestone.

On Instagram, Dizon shared a selfie with Karylle, her close friend and former “Encantadia” co-star, taken inside the ABS-CBN compound in Quezon City.

“Super happy to see my sister @anakarylle kahit bawal ang hug at kailangan mag usap across the barrier. Virtual hug na lang muna. Love you sis,” Dizon wrote.

“Green zone lang me!” Karylle commented, referring to the sectioned areas within the complex, in accordance to safety protocols. “What a feeling! I couldn’t believe my eyes, sister. Sorry wala akong confetti to welcome you but I am very, very happy to welcome in you in person!”

Dizon recently started work on her first Kapamilya teleserye, “Marry Me, Marry You,” which is currently in quarantined production while Karylle is a regular co-host of “It’s Showtime,” whose studio is inside the ABS-CBN compound.

“LDR in the time of COVID,” Karylle captioned her video of the meeting, which shows her approaching Dizon. “Happy to give a warm welcome to my sistah @m_sunshinedizon [heart emoji] Love you!”

Among those who commented on the physical reunion were Dizon and Karylle’s “Encantadia” sisters Iza Calzado and Diana Zubiri.

Both left heart emojis, with Calzado adding, “Ang saya!”

All four, collectively known by their popular roles as “Sang’gre,” are nearly complete as ABS-CBN artists.

Karylle transferred from GMA-7 to ABS-CBN in 2008, with Iza Calzado following four years later in 2012. For a time, Zubiri was also a Kapamilya, from 2012 until 2014. Dizon, a GMA-7 artist for 25 years, was the last “Sang’gre” to sign with ABS-CBN.

During her virtual launch as a Kapamilya, Dizon expressed hopes of co-starring anew with her sisters, now that the prospect is a bigger possibility under ABS-CBN.

